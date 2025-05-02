Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
41
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Floor 1
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first floor o…
$374,468
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$852,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousand…
$145,093
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bashkia Himare

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bashkia Himare, Albania

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go