Yusuf Ali

Turkey, Esenyurt
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2003
On the platform
2 years 11 months
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,
We help you apply for a residence permit.
We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

Services
  • The cheapest apartments in Istanbul
  • The most stylish apartments in Istanbul
  • Top quality apartments in Istanbul
  • Apartments suitable for residence
  • Apartments suitable for citizenship. .

I recommend
Residential (1) New buildings (1)
New buildings
See all 17 new buildings
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
Area 130–160 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2… The project includes 15 blocks, 2482 residences and 17 commercial areas. Each block has two different housing types: functional 2+1 and comfortable 3+1.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.0
270,000
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0
425,000
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 125–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Height: BLOCK A 22 FLOOR BLOCK B 32 Flat Types: 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Landscape: Islands, Sea, City, Forest, Çamlıca Project Specifications: • Decorative Pools • Walking Areas • Rest and Observation B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
450,000
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
699,000
Apartment 4 rooms
220.0
1,15M
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
from
$497,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 360 m²
1 real estate property 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6 - 26 MONTHS The project with a modern lifestyle and Italian architecture is located in Bahçeşehir and consists of 4+1 villas with gardens. The project, consisting of 232 villas on an area of ​​44…
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Show all Residential complex Avcılar 10
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$360,484
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 135–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery date: 10/2023 🔹7 Blocks, 12-19 floors 🔸 641 apartments 🔹Apartment type (2+1 / 3+1 / 4+1) 🔸 58 Shops 🔅Social facilities: Sauna / Turkish Bath / Gym / Children's garden / Indoor Pool / Courts (…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
135.0
288,661
Apartment 3 rooms
170.0
327,607
Apartment 4 rooms
220.0
382,591
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Show all Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
The project is located in the center of the first zone of the European part of Istanbul, on Eyupsultan. ✨The project consists of 2 stages✨ *Stage 1️⃣* Residential complex area 30,000 m2 Green areas 15,000 m2 *Stage 2️⃣* Residential complex area 40,000 m2 Green areas 20,000 m2 T…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
345,000
