Mercury Group Turkey

Turkey, Jadranski put b.b.
Mercury Group Turkey
Real estate agency
English, Русский
Our agents in Turkey
MİLAN HOMES
MİLAN HOMES
21 properties
Agencies nearby
Mehal Group
13 properties

Mehal group With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you, We help you apply for a residence permit. We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

Well Homes Gayrimenkul
21 property

We welcome you to the real estate website. Well Homes Gayrimenkul Agency Done to offer you a wide range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in. Mersin ( Turkey ), optimal prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets – from luxury real estate to economy class apartments. We understand your goals and quickly select objects with a decent level of comfort and increase in investment.

 

The basic principle of our work – always act in the interests of the client. Our professionalism and experience, combined with Turkish hospitality, allow our customers to feel comfortable from the first minutes of treatment and further, at all stages of buying real estate and adaptation in Turkey. Turning to Well Homes Gayrimenkul specialists, you can be sure that you will be offered the best service, respect and care, and, of course, real estate that is optimally suited for your request

MAT INVESTMENT
3 properties

 Mat Investment - A bridge between Turkish property developers and international property investors

 

Mat Investment  is a Real Estate Service & Developer company which is located in Istanbul, Turkey. With more than 10 years experience, it has a reputable brand awareness not only in local, also as an international.

Mat Investment  main job is to offer featured property opportunities according to clients’ need like family living, investment, unique for seasons like winter, summer and so on and so on. Every real estate client or

stakeholder has unique objectives, constraints, operational circumstances and economic realities. Mat Investment , drawing on their industry experience and unrivaled academic and professional credentials, have an in-depth

understanding of each client’s challenges and focus on how best to meet them. We serve a wide variety of clients, real estate owners, users and investors, with a complete suite of services, including strategic advisory

and transaction due diligence, capital markets and M&A advisory, restructuring, litigation support, mortgage-backed securities, tax and strategic communications.

 

Redtower Property
21 property

As a company with knowledge in real estate and construction, we are proud to have customers from all over the world. We are one of the leading companies in Turkey in real estate. We provide assistance that will be with you in every procedure of buying a property from Turkey. When you choose to buy a property in Turkey, we greet you from the airport, and after you acquire your property, we help you with everything related to your property in Turkey. Our company, which has been performing for years with its professional teams and sector knowledge, continues to make a distinction in every area it does business with the focus of bringing in both itself and its business associates. While we work hard to discover our sales with great care by seeing our customers as our business associates, business ethics are among the most important values we care about. The first aim of Red Tower Property is not only to sell but also to provide 100% customer fulfillment. We are working with all our potencies to provide this fulfillment. We offer you to finish your studies with our pre-sales and after-sales services. We work all day to supply the best assistance to our investors.  

Park estate
356 properties
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling, or purchasing real estate. All our work and each service, in particular, is carried out in strict compliance with moral and ethical norms and rules, and the legislation of Turkey. Buying an apartment or villa abroad is a very serious step. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our client who contacts us and provide our services with the highest quality. There are several reasons why customers turn to PАRK ЕSTATE: — Our experts are highly qualified and have extensive experience in real estate transactions; — We provide our clients with a wide choice of real estate objects; — We guarantee the comprehensiveness and accuracy of information about each object posted on our website or selected for you individually. — We help clients purchase property at a favorable price from the developer; — Our partnership with sellers and landlords of properties is a guarantee of the best discount for buyers and tenants. — We take an individual approach to each client and support each transaction at all stages. In addition to real estate services (we fall into the information on services), the KOSTA GROUP provides services in the following areas: • Home Service I, • Home Service II.
