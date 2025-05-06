  1. Realting.com
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO

Montenegro, Tivat
Real estate agency
2020
3 years 5 months
English
www.sothebysrealty.me
About the agency

Montenegro Sotheby's Realty is the official Montenegro branch of Sotheby's International Realty, showcasing the exceptional standards upheld by its local partner. With a direct connection to Sotheby's auction house and Sotheby's International Realty, renowned leaders in the industry, our clients gain access to an unparalleled global network. This grants them the advantage of maximum exposure, as they are connected to over 26.000 sales associates across 81 countries, with a presence in 1,100 offices worldwide.

Services

Real Estate Brokerage, Property Sales, Property Investment, Real Estate Developments

Monday
09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 21:00
Thursday
09:00 - 21:00
Friday
09:00 - 12:00
Saturday
09:00 - 21:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
56 properties
Agencies nearby
Mbroker
Montenegro, Tivat
Residential property 97 Сommercial property 3 Long-term rental 20 Lands 6
Our agency offers expert guidance through every stage of purchasing property in Montenegro, ensuring a seamless and legally compliant process. From selecting the perfect property to finalizing ownership registration, we provide personalized consultations, legal checks, and transaction support.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Estate Monte Group
Montenegro, Boreti
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 1461 Сommercial property 63 Lands 58
We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013. We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
Leave a request
Kamin nekretnine Budva
Montenegro, Prijevor
Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…
Leave a request
KaraTau
Montenegro, Tivat
Company's year of foundation 2012
The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees…
Leave a request
myCG Real Estate
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2009
Residential property 4
Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.
Leave a request
