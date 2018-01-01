Planet Montenegro

EA Properties is a real estate agency that operates on the whole territory of Montenegro with the main focus on touristic regions of the country. Working with us, the client gets a proper presentation during selection and full assistance during the acquisition process. Our advice is supported by a decade-long experience in real estate business and clear intention to provide excellent service to our client. Situated in Budva and in the Podgorica, we are offering customized tours for our clients that will help them feel and choose a home in the Mediterranean fabric of life and/or invest successfully in one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe today. We are the real estate agent with hundreds of satisfied clients from all over the world. If you look for a trustworthy and knowledgable realtor in Montenegro, you are on the right address. Ivan Barada is the owner and managing director of the company. Besides native Montenegrin language, Ivan is fluent in English and Russian and has vast experience in the property market of Montenegro.