  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Planet Montenegro

Planet Montenegro

Montenegro, Dobrota 123 85330 Kotor Montenegro
;
Planet Montenegro
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
planetmontenegro.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

Our agents in Montenegro
Lucija Matkovic Zivkovic
Lucija Matkovic Zivkovic
12 properties
Agencies nearby
KaraTau

The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees and confidentiality of your information! The KaraTau will help you choose an ideal housing in prestigious or lower-end areas in the cities of Bar, Budva, Tivat, Herceg Novi.

Green Gold Estate
1 property

We have been working in the montenegro real estate market since 2012. We are located in the city of budva.

EA PROPERTIES
333 properties
EA Properties is a real estate agency that operates on the whole territory of Montenegro with the main focus on touristic regions of the country. Working with us, the client gets a proper presentation during selection and full assistance during the acquisition process. Our advice is supported by a decade-long experience in real estate business and clear intention to provide excellent service to our client. Situated in Budva and in the Podgorica, we are offering customized tours for our clients that will help them feel and choose a home in the Mediterranean fabric of life and/or invest successfully in one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe today. We are the real estate agent with hundreds of satisfied clients from all over the world. If you look for a trustworthy and knowledgable realtor in Montenegro, you are on the right address. Ivan Barada is the owner and managing director of the company. Besides native Montenegrin language, Ivan is fluent in English and Russian and has vast experience in the property market of Montenegro.
myCG Real Estate
4 properties

Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.

Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
138 properties

Built on centuries of tradition and dedicated to innovation, the Sotheby's International Realty brand artfully unites connoisseurs of life with their aspirations through a deeply connected global network of exceptional people.

The Sotheby’s International Realty® "Global Affluence: The Emerging Luxury Consumer" report provides an overview of the confidence, purchasing patterns and luxury real estate intentions of high-earning consumers, well on their way to traditional wealth status, from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India and China.

Our agents are known in their communities for their integrity and the exceptional level of service they provide.

Realting.com
Go