Kiksam-Invest

Montenegro, Bar
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
4 years 8 months
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Website
www.kiksam-invest.com/
About the agency

The headquarters of our company is located in Bar(street Borska 4) - the capital of tourism. Our company established in 2007, constitutes a small but elite team of associates who approaches each project professionally from the smallest to the largest and tries to maximize the engagement to go out to everyone in the meeting. Everything you want to create, we will help you and make sure to carry out the implementation of the plan as soon as possible. Meet your requirements, we are developing your project that can bring you both pleasure and profit. Our company's services include the entire engagement from initial contact, sightseeing, tips until the conclusion of the sales contract and registration of ownership in the new plots. We solve all kinds of administrative tasks, handle urban technical conditions on the property.

Services

All types of real estate services, rent, sale, long-term lease.

Our agents in Montenegro
Peter Zhivkovich
Peter Zhivkovich
5 properties
Agencies nearby
Montenegro Prospects
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2005
"Montenegro Prospects” is a local agency in successful partnerships with our clients since 2004. We are able to offer services in English, Russian, German and Italian language through our three offices.  Our team provides daily updates and listings and the portfolio of properties is on…
Mbroker
Montenegro, Tivat
Residential property 247 Сommercial property 7 Long-term rental 38 Lands 7
Our agency offers expert guidance through every stage of purchasing property in Montenegro, ensuring a seamless and legally compliant process. From selecting the perfect property to finalizing ownership registration, we provide personalized consultations, legal checks, and transaction support.
Monteonline
Montenegro, Sasovici
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 890 Сommercial property 47 Lands 63
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 13 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible pote…
Adria Stone
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 406 Сommercial property 11 Lands 26
The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized appr…
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 111 Сommercial property 2 Lands 55
EA Properties is a real estate agency that operates on the whole territory of Montenegro with the main focus on touristic regions of the country. Working with us, the client gets a proper presentation during selection and full assistance during the acquisition process. Our advice is suppo…
