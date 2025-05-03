  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Tivat
Real estate agency
5 months
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
mbroker-realestate.com
About the agency

Our agency offers expert guidance through every stage of purchasing property in Montenegro, ensuring a seamless and legally compliant process. From selecting the perfect property to finalizing ownership registration, we provide personalized consultations, legal checks, and transaction support.

 

Services

Our Services Include:

  • Access to exclusive listings.
  • Legal and financial assistance, including tax calculations and payment guidance.
  • Utility re-registration, residence permit applications, and property management.

Whether you're seeking a vacation home, investment opportunity, or rental income, we tailor strategies to your needs. Remote transactions are also supported with power of attorney.

Trust us to handle the complexities while you enjoy the benefits of property ownership in Montenegro!

Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
Our agents in Montenegro
Nataliya Payovich
Nataliya Payovich
126 properties
Close
