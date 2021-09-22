MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi. Saburtalo. Adam Mitskevichi str 25
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company description
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and following legislative innovations in this area. It boasts new approaches to the sale of real estate, constant professional development of its realtors, full compliance with the legislation of Georgia, services that take into account the individual characteristics of each person and very competitive prices!
