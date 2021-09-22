NIKO Real Estate Agency is a professional agency with many years of experience. Our specialization is the sale of real estate in Georgia on the Black Sea coast. During many years of our successful work, we have achieved really good results in this field and assisted many clients in purchasing comfortable housing. Over the years we have become even better, improved our knowledge, expanded our capabilities, and built mutually beneficial, trusting relationships with developers and other organizations, allowing us to quickly and professionally resolve any issues. We are aware of all the pitfalls and know how to deal with them correctly. There is always room for mistakes in the process of acquiring experience, but thanks to our persistence, diligence, faith in our abilities, comprehensive partnership and client support, today our opportunities have reached a new, highly professional level! NIKO Real Estate Agency is not a newly opened real estate agency in Georgia, but a big friendly team of professionals that by choosing a new marketing strategy has entered not only the markets of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, but also the majority of European countries. NIKO Real Estate Agency is your choice for reliability, success and security!