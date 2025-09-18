  1. Realting.com
Basidon

Georgia, Batumi
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
English
About the agency

More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.

Our agents in Georgia
Basidon Batumi
4 properties
