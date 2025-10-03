Villa Green Coast 2

LUXURY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION – SECOND ROW FROM THE SEA – €1,200,000
A premium villa currently under construction in Green Coast 2, located in Palasë, Vlorë. Positioned on the second row from the sea, this property offers an exclusive investment opportunity in one of Albania’s most prestigious coastal resorts.
🔹 Ground Floor Area: 92.53 m²
🔹 First Floor Area: 71.12 m²
🔹 Veranda Area: 23.63 m²
🔹 Swimming Pool Area: 27.80 m²
🔹 Plot Area: 549.85 m²
🔹 Parking: 2 parking spaces
🔹 Location: Second row from the sea
🔹 Price: €1,200,000
The villa is currently under construction, ensuring a brand-new build with modern architecture and high-quality standards. Its prime seaside location within Green Coast 2 makes it ideal for a luxury residence or a high-return investment.