Grinchenko Real Estate

About the agency

Our real estate agency offers only those properties that we ourselves would choose for ourselves or recommend to our loved ones. Customer trust is our top priority. We personally inspect each property and honestly describe all its features, both advantages and possible disadvantages.

We have been working in Albania for a long time and know the country, its regions, specifics, legislation, and real estate features well. We do not take on properties with problems, questionable documents, or in poor condition. The principle is simple: an honest approach is beneficial for everyone.

We accompany our clients at all stages — from selection and purchase to assistance with repairs and furniture selection. The goal is for you to receive the keys to the property that suits you and feel comfortable in Albania.

Why clients choose us:

more than 70 properties available;

over 100 satisfied clients;

about 3,000 subscribers;

99% positive reviews.

Our work is not about one-time deals, but long-term relationships. The main reward is when a client gets a suitable house or apartment and is satisfied with the result.

Our motto: "It pays to be honest."