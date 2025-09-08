  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT

Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT

Miami, United States
from
$998
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28658
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

For rent: Beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment, 92m², on the seventh floor of a residential building in the City Quarter. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet, storage room, and terrace. The apartment is equipped with a multi-split system. It is located in a newly built building with an elevator and a regularly maintained entrance. The rental price includes a private parking space. The apartment is available for long-term rent with a required deposit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Miami, United States
from
$275,799
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$586,806
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Miami, United States
from
$519,910
You are viewing
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$998
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$939
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 53m2, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se na odlicn…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
U potpunosti opremljen stan nalazi se u atraktivnom dijelu kompleksa Old Bakery. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, odlične strukture i organizacije, sa pogledom na dvorišnu stranu. Mogućnost dodatne kupovine garažnog mjesta
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$275,212
Skoro svaki apartman je projektovan tako da ima pogled na more, planine i grad. Kompleks se gradi po nasavremenijim standardima gradnje i imaće brojne sadržaje koji će pružiti budućim stanarima luksuzno i ugodno mjesto za život. Posjedovaće krovni bazen, teretanu, saunu, uredjeno dvorište sa…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications