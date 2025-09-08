  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići

Miami, United States
$293,403
ID: 28674
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Furnished apartment for sale in Momišići. The apartment has 125 m2, it is designed as a duplex and is sold furnished. It is located on the 4th floor of a building with an elevator and whose entrance is regularly maintained. The apartment is oriented to the east, it is bright and spacious.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
