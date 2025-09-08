Cottage Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na odlicnoj lokaciji u Tolosima, izdajemo lijepo opremljenu kuću površine 330m², koja se nalazi na kultivisanom placu od 1000m². Idealna je za sve koji žele udoban i miran život, uz blizinu svih potrebnih sadržaja.
Karakteristike nekretnine:
Površina kuće: 330m²
Površina placa: 1000m²
Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, 4 spavaće sobe, prostrano kupatilo i 2 toaleta.
Terase: 3 terase sa prelijepim pogledom.
Dodatni prostori: 2 garaze, podrum.
Letnjikovac: Površina 45m², savršen za opuštanje i druženja.
Kapija: Daljinsko otvaranje za lakši pristup.
Ostale karakteristike: Sistem za navodnjavanje, uredno održavan plac.
Kuća je idealna za porodice ili ljude koji žele uživati u mirnom okruženju, sa svim pogodnostima modernog života. Prostrano dvorište, odlična lokacija i kvalitetna izgradnja čine ovu nekretninu savršenim izborom za vaš novi dom.
Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period (minimum dvije godine), uz obavezan depozit u visini kirije!
