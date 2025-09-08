Cottage Charming country house of 128m2, Lekići

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A 128m2 house for rent in the town of Lekići village (an 8-minute drive from Capital Plaza). It is located on a plot of 4,000 m2.
It has a three-bedroom structure and is fully equipped.
The house is furnished with style and taste. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the confluence of Sitnica and Morača.
The future tenant gets to use a large cultivated plot with plantations of various kinds of fruit.
If you like peace and privacy, this property is an excellent choice for you.
