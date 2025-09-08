  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 100sq.m - 4th of July

Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 100sq.m - 4th of July

Miami, United States
from
$25,819
;
9
ID: 28672
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

An apartment of 100m2 is available for sale. It is located in an excellent location, on 4. Jula Street in the Zetagradnje building. The price includes two garage spaces as well as a storage room of 8m2.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, Old Bakery - Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, trosoban stan, od 135m2, na drugom spratu privatne kuce, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo i tri terase. Dnevni boravak posjeduje klima uredjaj. Ispred kuce je dostupno privatno parkin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
One-room and new apartment of 45m2 is for rent in Tivat. It is located in ul. Tripovića on the second floor of the building. It is furnished with style and taste. The best part of the apartment is the terrace with an open view of the sea.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Show all Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Furnished apartment for sale in Momišići. The apartment has 125 m2, it is designed as a duplex and is sold furnished. It is located on the 4th floor of a building with an elevator and whose entrance is regularly maintained. The apartment is oriented to the east, it is bright and spacious
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
