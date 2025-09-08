  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$1,174
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor na dva nivoa,  površine 97m2, Preko Morače. Struktura: prizemlje i suteren. Prizemlje ima veliku open space prostoriju. Suteren: open space prostorija i dva toaleta. Nalazi se u blizini suda i idealana je za agenciju, notararsu ili advokatsku kancelariju, konsultantske usluge… Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 210m2, Ventura Residence - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$16
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$822
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,643
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Miami, United States
from
$18
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$12
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 700m2. Nalazi se na Zabjelu u blizini Multikoma. Poslovni prostor je na 4 nivoa, i na vrhu open roof top sa pogledom na okolinu. Poslovni prostor posjeduje i 7 parking mjesta. Prostori su open space karaktere i nude više različitih mogućnosti. Dostupna je…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
Lokacija Objekt se nalazi uz samu magistralu što mu daje brojne pogodnosti za razne vrste djelatnosti. U vrlo prometnoj ulici u blizini Rocky Pistolata, idealna je opcija za slične lokale ali i za razne druge namjene, jer se cijeli prostor može prilagoditi skladišnom prostoru. Interijer i …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 120m2, Preko Morače
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 120m2, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$939
Prostran poslovni prostor na odličnoj lokaciji, Bulevaru Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, Podgorica. Površina prostora iznosi 120 m2, raspoređenih na dve etaže. Suteren, površine 86 m2, povezan je stepenicama sa prizemljem koje zauzima 34 m2. Svaka etaža ima zaseban toalet za dodatnu praktičnost. D…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications