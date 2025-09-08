  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$4,694
;
8
ID: 28679
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 193m2 u The Capital Plaza Diplomat Tover-u u Podgorici. Riječ je o impresivnom  visokom predvorju kule Diplomat, uključuje usluge recepcije i obezbjeđenja 24/7. The Capital Plaza Centar važi za jednu od najsigurnijih zgrada. Posjeduje recepciju, tri brza lifta, protivpožarni sistem, pristup sistemu kontrole, bezbjednosti, nadzora i upravljanja, a tu je i centralna klimatizacija. Prizemlje Capital Plaze uključuje i pješačku zonu okruženu širokim spektrom modnih prodavnica, prodavnica kućnih dekora, restorana, banke i mnogih drugih specijalizovanih i uslužnih radnji. Ovaj poslovni prostor je potpuno opremljen i ima konferencijsku salu, otvoreni prostor za zaposlene, recepciju i kancelariju izvršnog direktora, kuhinju, arhivu, kao i 3 kancelarije za srednje upravljanje. Posjeduje i jedno garažno mjesto na nivou -3.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$4,694
