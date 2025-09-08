Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
  Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica

Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica

Miami, United States
$2,582
ID: 28663
Last update: 01/10/2025

Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, trosoban stan, od 96m2, na petom spratu stambene zgrade, u Master kvartu. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe (od kojih je jedna master soba), dva kupatila, veseraj i terasa. Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje koja posjeduje dva lifta i čiji se ulaz redovno održava. U cijenu zakupa uračunato je i garažno mjesto. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

