Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica

  Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica

ID: 28487
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, površine 76m2, na trećem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku 5. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo, ostava i dvije terase. Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje dva lifta, a ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini dvije mjesečne kirije!

Miami, United States
