  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Miami, United States
ID: 28471
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 700m2. Nalazi se na Zabjelu u blizini Multikoma. Poslovni prostor je na 4 nivoa, i na vrhu open roof top sa pogledom na okolinu. Poslovni prostor posjeduje i 7 parking mjesta. Prostori su open space karaktere i nude više različitih mogućnosti. Dostupna je kuhinja na trećem spratu. U komšiluku su restorani, marketi i jos mnogo toga, a kvart se i dalje razvija.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
