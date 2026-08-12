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Pool Studio Apartments in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
44
Ajman
4
Abu Dhabi
9
Ras Al Khaimah
5
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31 property total found
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
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Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/33
Project - SAAS HILLSLocation: Dubai Science ParkPlanned delivery date - IV 2027Saas Hills is…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/17
1BR in Azizi Arian — Style and Comfort in the Heart of Jebel Ali Spacious one-bedroom apart…
$264,401
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/62
Diamondz by Danube — The Epitome of Luxury and Elegance in Jumeirah Lake Towers Diamondz …
$335,985
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 24/25
Project: CENTRAL DOWNTOWNLocation - Arjan, DubaiCompletion of construction - III 2028The Cen…
$256,852
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1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/14
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Dubai Sports City. Grand by Azizi is a state-of-the-art res…
$237,845
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
The Eighty Three ProjectLocation - Dubai South, DubaiDate of delivery - III 2026The Eighty T…
$282,102
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/25
Project: LUM1NAR TOWER 1,2.3Location: JVTDate of delivery: IV 2026 - III 2027Lum1nar in JVT …
$229,037
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/54
A new project from a top developer in a promising location Dubai Motor City!Project - Ananda…
$221,415
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1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Lovely top-floor studio with pool access, jogging track and landscaped internal courtyard lo…
$230,089
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/65
Project: AURESTA TOWERLocation - JVC, DubaiReadiness - IV 2028Auresta is a new luxury projec…
$195,623
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$207,826
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/17
2BR in Azizi Arian — Space and Convenience in Promising Jebel Ali A stylish two-bedroom apa…
$409,879
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 18
Excellent studio with kitchen appliances
Price on request
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/6
Cozy modern studio with swimming pools, outdoor yoga zone and retail outlet access located i…
$204,493
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$207,826
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/34
Project: LEGADODate of delivery: - IV 2027Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), DubaiLEGADO is a ne…
$210,215
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1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/30
Studio area of 51.9 sq.m. in a finished premium hotel complex on the 8th floor, in Dubai.The…
$372,971
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/8
Project: Ghaff Land ResidenceLocation: Dubai Studio CityDate of delivery: IV 2025Ghaff Land …
$191,642
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/38
Oasiz by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis Oas…
$220,526
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/44
The Hill Views ProjectDate of delivery I 2026Dubai Science Park LocationBinghatti Hill Views…
$224,375
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/31
Oasiz 2 by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis O…
$215,908
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5009 thebeachvista — Complex -re -prospecting, in The Beach Vista from Range …
$354,000
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Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5012SKAI Apartments by RAK Properties in Ras Al KhaimahThe new SKAI project from RAK …
$206,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
ID RAH 5011Uno-Luxe: branded residences on a picturesque islandUno-Luxe on Al Marjan Island …
$272,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5007 majordevelopment representatives of the complex of the complex of the comple…
$354,000
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 30 m²
This newly launched residential building offers contemporary living spaces crafted for comfo…
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 19
ID D121212Rove City Walk is a hotel operated by the modern brand Rove Hotels, which is locat…
$216,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 20
ID RAH 5012Costa Mare by Ellington PropertiesEllington Properties launches new waterfront pr…
$354,000
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
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