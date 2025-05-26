Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Studio Apartments in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
1242
Abu Dhabi
94
Abu Dhabi Emirate
95
Sharjah Emirate
16
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
ID RAH 5011Uno-Luxe: branded residences on a picturesque islandUno-Luxe on Al Marjan Island …
$272,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/62
Diamondz by Danube — The Epitome of Luxury and Elegance in Jumeirah Lake Towers Diamondz …
$305,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5012SKAI Apartments by RAK Properties in Ras Al KhaimahThe new SKAI project from RAK …
$206,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID RAH 5007 majordevelopment representatives of the complex of the complex of the comple…
$354,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 19
ID D121212Rove City Walk is a hotel operated by the modern brand Rove Hotels, which is locat…
$216,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5009 thebeachvista — Complex -re -prospecting, in The Beach Vista from Range …
$354,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 20
ID RAH 5012Costa Mare by Ellington PropertiesEllington Properties launches new waterfront pr…
$354,000
Leave a request

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go