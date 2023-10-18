Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ajman
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Ajman, UAE

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
€440,522

Properties features in Ajman, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir