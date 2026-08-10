Studios for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

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Studio Apartments in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
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10 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
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Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments in the new Park View project in Abu Dhabi! Close to the sea! Near the main attrac…
$197,836
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 10/17
Radiant Bridges – Apartments on Al Reem Island with residential and commercial infrastructur…
$164,196
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 46 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15/31
The Artery Residences: Contemporary architecture and comfortable living on Al Reem Island!Th…
$256,173
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 25/50
Radiant Terrace on Reem Island is a 50-storey residential complex with panoramic glazing and…
$247,520
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/9
The Canopies: premium life on the waterfront of Yas Point in Abu Dhabi!The Canopies is a new…
$449,295
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12
Pixel Towers by Imkan Properties, new mixed-use residential buildings located in Makers Dist…
$233,240
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Studio apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
This high-end Furnished Studio in Building D at the top floor with a golf course view has th…
$238,174
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12
Pixel Towers by Imkan Properties, new mixed-use residential buildings located in Makers Dist…
$233,240
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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