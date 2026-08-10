Studios for Sale in Ajman Emirate, UAE

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Studio Apartments in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Ajman
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6 properties total found
Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
♦️C🔺 ❗️❗️% cки🔺 ❗️% 📍A⏺️⏺️Cрок c✅Студии (от 35 m2) - от $86 000❗✅1 BR (от 68.2 m2) - oт $129…
$86,000
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$135,401
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 18/35
Rockhill Tower is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure in Al Alia, Ajm…
$74,434
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
🏡 UAE DEVELOPER PROPERTY — DISCOUNT UP TO 30% INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE | AJMAN, UAE 🇦🇪 Thi…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Condor Marina Star Residences Promotion: Sale Category: apartment District: Dubai Mari…
$465,755
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1 room studio apartment in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments of various types are for sale in the new finished Al Ameera Village facility dire…
$65,860
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Properties features in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Sea view
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Luxury
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