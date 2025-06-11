Show property on map Show properties list
Studio Apartments in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

5 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Price is to be confirmed | From 161 sqm Mar Del Quattro – Island Elegance Redefined Welcome …
Price on request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Price is to be confirmed | 159 sqm Porto Playa, a collaborative masterpiece by Ellington Pro…
Price on request
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$140,000
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$145,000
Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/19
$205,740
