  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
1242
Abu Dhabi
94
Abu Dhabi Emirate
95
Sharjah Emirate
16
14 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences   — This is a 30-story residen…
$194,592
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 30 m²
This newly launched residential building offers contemporary living spaces crafted for comfo…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
Azizi Riviera   — This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of a crystal la…
$140,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 115 m²
$240,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/38
Oasiz by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis Oas…
$200,388
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
samana mykonos offers you cascading water bodies, an high -class indoor and open gym, a saun…
$195,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/62
Diamondz by Danube — The Epitome of Luxury and Elegance in Jumeirah Lake Towers Diamondz …
$305,303
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Berkeley Place   from   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxur…
$256,412
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$195,886
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$241,355
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$188,847
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/31
Oasiz 2 by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis O…
$196,191
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
STUDIO IN MAG CITY — DUBA DUBAMAG CITY   — top-level residential complex with views of   Bur…
$171,350
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This beautiful project with studio apartments and 1 bedroom apartments, was completed at the…
$176,995
