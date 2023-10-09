Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Studios

Lakefront Studios for sale in UAE

Dubai
82
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with lake view in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, UAE
1 room studio apartment with lake view
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/28
Location: JLT (Jumeirah Lakes Towers) 安completion: 2023 Payment plan: 50% in the cons…
€205,367

Properties features in UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir