  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studio Apartments in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

23 properties total found
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Rove Home Downtown is the debut residential development by the iconic Rove Hotels brand. Ide…
$307,684
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 31 m²
Floor 10/29
Ready apartments in the Merano Tower residential complex in the developing Business Bay area…
$218,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/32
Completely furnished apartment in Damac Maison Privé residential complex in the business dis…
$313,095
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/23
Project:
$200,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/23
The Paragon apartments with a prime location and the main economic center of Dubai! High inc…
$269,534
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/20
Apartments in the high-rise residential complex The Crestmark in the heart of Dubai's busine…
$379,483
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 40/53
Modern apartments in the finished residential complex Aykon City Tower B in the Business Bay…
$299,482
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Burdh-Khalifa The world-famous Burj Khalifa. Of these, an exciting view of the Dubai foun…
$575,342
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/21
Apartments with a favorable location in the main business district of Dubai in the Paragon c…
$299,484
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Sol Bay tower brings together an inspiring and luxury design to create a world of comfor…
$285,810
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 27/37
Premium project Canal Heights in Business Bay! Excellent option for living and investment! T…
$326,708
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/21
Fully furnished apartments in the new Rove Home project - Marasi Drive along Dubai Water Can…
$302,709
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 20/30
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex of Skyhall in the Business Bay area! Easy ac…
$282,919
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 9/32
Completely furnished apartment in Damac Maison Privé residential complex in the business dis…
$326,708
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 58/83
Apartments with a furnished kitchen in the new Safa Two complex! An excellent option for liv…
$367,539
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 57 m²
Price on request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/29
Apartments in the stunning Aquarise residential complex in Business Bay! Dubai Business Cent…
$284,117
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 17/52
Apartment with panoramic view of Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and modern Dubai! ROI — from 5,25…
$381,175
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/37
Premium project Canal Heights in Business Bay! Excellent option for rental (ROI - 6.4% in $)…
$379,118
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 17/37
Premium project Canal Heights in Business Bay! Excellent option for renting! Yield from 6.4%…
$413,830
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 50/64
Ready hotel apartments in the new luxury project Paramount Tower Hotel & Residences! An exce…
$299,482
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/25
Ready for occupancy apartments in the new residential complex Mama Shelter! Full furniture a…
$394,768
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 15/31
Apartments in the new project Rove Home Marasi Drive in a popular location! Apartments for l…
$312,024
