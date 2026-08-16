Studios for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

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Studio Apartments in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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36 properties total found
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
HOT STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
$198,999
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/21
Branded apartments in the complex Franck Muller Aeternitas in Dubai Marina! For life and inv…
$226,009
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/19
Tonino Lamborghini Residences – brand luxury by the sea, lifestyle architecture and high inv…
$518,666
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 9/18
The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort – branded seaside resort with Sheraton se…
$657,484
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/19
Modern apartments in the SKAI residential project in the Mina Al Arab area in Ras-El-Haim! G…
$205,740
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 46 m²
Property Details: Studio Apartment Internal Garden View Fully furnished and Equipped Pea…
$164,888
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 39 m²
MiraggioAbout Miraggio - Waterfront Apartments in Ras Al KhaimahMiraggio by Source of Fate i…
$354,000
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Jacob & Co. Residences on Al Marjan Island, UAEResidences of Jacob & Co.Mantra Properties pr…
Price on request
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Atalanta
Languages
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Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/18
Apartments in the innovative project One Central in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah! Panoramic s…
$185,136
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 43 m²
Al Hamra Waterfront - luxury coastal residential complex with sea viewsEnjoy a relaxed lifes…
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 20/46
Azure by Lapis is an innovative residential project in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with a …
$228,179
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/17
Apartments in the luxury residential complex Ellington Views II, under construction in the r…
$367,613
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/10
EOI is being collected on this residential complex!Apartments in a unique residential comple…
$326,049
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/12
Luxury apartment in the exclusive hotel complex Taj Wellington Mews in the prestigious area …
$396,746
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
AL MARJAN ISLAND AlMarjan Island is a spectacular resort area located in the Emirate of Ras …
$549,963
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
AL MARJAN ISLAND AlMarjan Island is a spectacular resort area located in the Emirate of Ras …
$481,226
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences: A Premium Hotel and Branded Residences in RAK Central Co…
$306,170
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Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/15
Palazzo Tissoli - Italian aesthetics, waterfront location, design by Pininfarina and high in…
$299,523
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/18
The Beach Residences West Wing - apartments with beach views, a full range of resort facilit…
$406,730
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 42 m²
Residence in MarinaMarina Residences presents luxury residences overlooking the marina and t…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 43 m²
Price starts from AED 930,828 | From 43 sqm Ellington Views I – Redefining Beachfront Living…
$253,459
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/23
Radisson Blu Hotel: branded hotel apartments in Ras Al Khaimah!Radisson Blu Hotel is one of …
$367,678
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/23
Radisson Blu Residences: branded property in Ras Al Khaimah!Radisson Blu Residences is one o…
$306,085
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 48 m²
Palazzo Tissoli on Al Marjan Island, UAEPalazzo TissolliOn the first coastline of Al Marjan …
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/32
Luxury apartment in the Colibri Views project in the promising RAK Central area in the Emira…
$210,760
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/13
Luxury apartment in the new Playa Viva project in Ras Al Khaimah! The project on the first c…
$242,205
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5009 thebeachvista — Complex -re -prospecting, in The Beach Vista from Range …
$354,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
ID RAH 5011Uno-Luxe: branded residences on a picturesque islandUno-Luxe on Al Marjan Island …
$272,000
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Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 12
The World’s First Sky Beach—Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah! 📍 Prime loca…
$350,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 20
ID RAH 5012Costa Mare by Ellington PropertiesEllington Properties launches new waterfront pr…
$354,000
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Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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