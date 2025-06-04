Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studio Apartments in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

13 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$116,942
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$116,942
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Studio apartments, 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments ready to live in. Al Hamri…
$119,812
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$116,942
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 38 m²
Floor 16
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$128,232
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio in prestigious Blue Bay Walk complex, located along the Arabian Gulf coast! Panoramic…
$106,180
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS…
$97,563
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
Floor 15
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$134,294
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 38 m²
Floor 16
Areej Apartments is a premium apartment from Arada, located in the lively Aljada district, S…
$128,232
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in the residential complex Blue Pearls in the prestigious area of ​​Al Hamriya! A…
$120,356
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/6
Take your attantion to The Blue Pearls. This  project is located in Ajmal Makan City, Sharja…
$122,333
