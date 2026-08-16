Studios for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

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Studio Apartments in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
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17 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
Live and Invest in Waterfront project with private beach
$160,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Price starts from AED 1,197,000 | From 127 sqm Discover Sendian, the inaugural residential c…
$325,936
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Price starts from AED 1,696,000 | From 182 sqm Sequoia is the sixth phase of the esteemed , …
$461,811
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Price starts from AED 1,499,000 | From 183 sqm Azalea Townhouses at Masaar – Embrace Nature-…
$408,169
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Price starts from AED 1,275,000 | From 175 sqm Kaya Townhouses at Masaar – Harmonious Living…
$347,175
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Price starts from AED 1,821,000 | From 183 sqm Saro at Masaar – Tranquil Living Amidst Verda…
$495,847
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Al Mamsha is a complex located in Muwaileh in Sharjah. We offer apartments from 1 to 3 bedro…
$144,688
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Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
Floor 15
Areej Apartments are Arada's premium apartments located in the vibrant Aljada area of ​​Shar…
$136,361
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Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 38 m²
Floor 16
Areej Apartments are Arada's premium apartments located in the vibrant Aljada area of ​​Shar…
$130,205
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Al Mamsha is a complex located in Muwaileh in Sharjah. We offer apartments from 1 to 3 bedro…
$144,688
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Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
$118,742
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from $40,000. Free consultation. Help in obtaining resident status.Are y…
$97,563
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
$144,688
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Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
Areej Apartments are Arada's premium apartments located in the vibrant Aljada area of ​​Shar…
$118,742
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 38 m²
Floor 16
Areej Apartments are Arada's premium apartments located in the vibrant Aljada area of ​​Shar…
$130,205
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 76
$118,742
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Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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