  SLS Dubai hotel residences

SLS Dubai hotel residences

Dubai, UAE
from
€816,354
About the complex

- End users - Hotel apartments - Ready to move and fully ready to go. - Fully serviced and fully furnished. - All hotel apartments with a separate terrace - All finishes from the best European brands. - Free access to all amenities - Free Accor Diamond membership - Access to the highest infinity pools in the world (Guinness Book of Records) - SPA and gym with Technogym equipment - Highly sought after place near the city center. - PAYMENT PLANS - 30/70 for 3 years - 50/50 For 1 year - Full payment - To take advantage of the discount on the purchase price - ADVANTAGES - Live in the apartment yourself - Rent it for a year on your own - Transfer the hotel as a problem-free investment without payment for service or hidden costs. - Return will be paid quarterly from the rental pool of the hotel, divided by 50/50. - dirham. 50 per square foot. annually - Fully furnished - Electricity included - Water included - Expanded features included - Internet enabled - Room cleaning and linen replacement 3 times a week. - Round-the-clock concierge - Round-the-clock parking - No additional bills * End-user unit: * PRICES * Loft with 1 bedroom * dirham. 3 207 613 * Duplex with 1 bedroom * dirham. 3 672 770 * Duplex with 2 bedrooms * dirham. 7 462 758

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
75
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
