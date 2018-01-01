  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Palm Ocean

Palm Ocean

Dubai, UAE
from
€2,09M
;
13
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Palm Ocean is an ultra-luxury 9-story complex located in Palm Jumeirah. This is the developer's 3rd and final project on the man-made island, which is also being developed by partners Northacre and SOL Properties. According to the master plan, Ocean's architectural concept will embody the fluidity of the ocean through soft shadows and complex textures.

Each residence at Palm Ocean will offer stunning views of Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf to the front and Palm Jumeirah to the rear. The development's duplexes, penthouses, and presidential suites will feature private pools. The balconies of the residences will have a garden to relax and unwind. Selected floor plans will include a staff room and terrace for the ultimate convenience of homeowners. Each residence in the complex will also have an outdoor and indoor kitchen.

The premium residences will be skillfully complemented with natural wood finishes. Exquisite tones of travertine will prevail.

Properties in Palm Ocean will be sold unfurnished. At the same time, the bathrooms will be fully finished in stylish marble, adding a touch of sophistication to the residences. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances are provided as a gift from the developer.

Project Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Treadmills
  • Boutiques and stores
  • Valet parking
  • Children's playground
  • Children's pool
  • Green areas
  • BBQ area
  • Infinity Pool
  • Yoga Studio
  • Cafe and restaurants
  • Cinema
  • Co-working
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Parking lot
  • Sauna and steam room
  • Observation deck
  • SPA zone
  • Sports grounds
  • Fitness center and gym
  • Dry cleaning
  • Private beach

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
9
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 152.0
Price per m², EUR 13,755
Apartment price, EUR 2,09M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 300.0
Price per m², EUR 14,663
Apartment price, EUR 4,40M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 497.0
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR Price on request
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 1 304.0
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR Price on request
Apartments 6 rooms
Area, m² 1 093.0
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR Price on request
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 29 000 m
Kindergarten 3 000 m
Underground 2 500 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 2 500 m
School 2 500 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, UAE
from
€486,990
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from
€372,000
Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from
€185,101
Apartment building Riviera Reve AZIZI
Dubai, UAE
from
€271,833
Residence Unikalnye apartamenty-studiya
Dubai, UAE
from
€289,753
You are viewing
Palm Ocean
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,09M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marina Arcade Tower — modern high-rise residence by Mada'in Properties with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina
Residential complex Marina Arcade Tower — modern high-rise residence by Mada'in Properties with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,39M
Agency: TRANIO
The 47-storey Marina Arcade Tower is an impressive addition to the iconic Dubai Marina skyline. Just minutes from fine dining, designer shopping and sun-drenched beaches, you'll enjoy sophisticated living and world-class amenities right on your doorstep. All 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city and waterfront views. We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments. Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi. The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina. The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools. The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17x6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Bosh appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine) Double glazing Aluminium windows and doors Air conditioning Central gas system in the kitchen Granite kitchen countertop Advantages Installments 75/25: 75% – while construction is ongoing; 25% – after completion of the project. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations. Marina Mall - 5 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | The Regent Residence | Offplan
Apartment building 3BR | The Regent Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€349,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,523 Sqft Powder room Store area Laundry space Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Fitness centre Kid’s park Sport corts Town Square Park Location Nearby; Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins EXPO 2020 – 20 mins Jebel Ali Racecourse – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins The Dubai Mall – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828wes
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
LUXURY APARTMENT | PRIME LOCATION Binghatti Crescent located at JVC, Dubai is a new residential development by renowned Binghatti Developers offering luxury choice of 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments. The exclusive class development offers signature color tone of the developer and comes with low-rise 5-story façade mixed with retails at service, where residents are going to explore the leisure and attraction at their doorstep. Come home to this wonderful land of innovation and luxury where your life transforms itself into the finest and best version of itself with hassle-free entertainment and improvement options. The marvelous homes with epic designs from the best of the designer and decor that speaks of their refinement and craft. Property Amenities:   Gymnasium Swimming Pool Sports Courts Parking Space Parks and Gardens Conference Room Seating Zones BBQ Area Retail Outlets Golden Crown Real Estate aspires to position itself as a one-stop shop for all of our clients' real estate requirements, whether they are residential or commercial.
Realting.com
Go