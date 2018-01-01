Palm Ocean is an ultra-luxury 9-story complex located in Palm Jumeirah. This is the developer's 3rd and final project on the man-made island, which is also being developed by partners Northacre and SOL Properties. According to the master plan, Ocean's architectural concept will embody the fluidity of the ocean through soft shadows and complex textures.

Each residence at Palm Ocean will offer stunning views of Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf to the front and Palm Jumeirah to the rear. The development's duplexes, penthouses, and presidential suites will feature private pools. The balconies of the residences will have a garden to relax and unwind. Selected floor plans will include a staff room and terrace for the ultimate convenience of homeowners. Each residence in the complex will also have an outdoor and indoor kitchen.

The premium residences will be skillfully complemented with natural wood finishes. Exquisite tones of travertine will prevail.

Properties in Palm Ocean will be sold unfurnished. At the same time, the bathrooms will be fully finished in stylish marble, adding a touch of sophistication to the residences. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances are provided as a gift from the developer.

Project Amenities: