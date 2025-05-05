  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Modern residential complex Greygate Residences with a pool and other amenities in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,156
14/04/2025
$173,081
13/04/2025
$173,182
12/04/2025
$173,829
11/04/2025
$177,756
10/04/2025
$178,480
09/04/2025
$179,379
08/04/2025
$179,267
06/04/2025
$179,372
05/04/2025
$177,737
04/04/2025
$180,113
03/04/2025
$182,111
02/04/2025
$181,728
01/04/2025
$181,317
30/03/2025
$180,758
29/03/2025
$182,110
28/03/2025
$182,776
27/03/2025
$182,135
26/03/2025
$182,021
25/03/2025
$181,399
24/03/2025
$180,785
ID: 24861
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2423016
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Greygate Residences by ADE is a luxury residential complex that embodies the best elements of modern design and comfort. It is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of the most popular and convenient areas for living in Dubai. The project offers stylish studios and one-bedroom apartments that are ideal for those who value harmony, high quality and functionality in every aspect of life. The windows of the complex offer picturesque views of the city and natural areas, creating an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility.

The complex offers its residents luxurious amenities, including two swimming pools - for adults and children, which will allow the whole family to enjoy outdoor recreation. For active residents, there are both outdoor and indoor gyms, as well as a sauna for relaxation after a workout. Green lounge areas with cozy gazebos will be a great place to relax and meet friends. Built-in kitchens with modern appliances, including a hob, oven, refrigerator and washing machine, create additional comfort.

Extra opportunities

Installments:

  • Studio — 20/50/30
  • 1 bedroom — 20/45/5/30 (with payments within 2 years after delivery)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location of Greygate Residences provides quick access to key areas of the city. Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah are all just a few minutes away. It is an ideal location for those seeking the convenience and comfort of city life, while enjoying the quiet atmosphere of an upscale area. Major shopping and entertainment centers, as well as schools and medical facilities are also in close proximity, making the project an excellent choice for both families and professionals.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

