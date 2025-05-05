Residential complex Modern residential complex Greygate Residences with a pool and other amenities in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Greygate Residences by ADE is a luxury residential complex that embodies the best elements of modern design and comfort. It is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of the most popular and convenient areas for living in Dubai. The project offers stylish studios and one-bedroom apartments that are ideal for those who value harmony, high quality and functionality in every aspect of life. The windows of the complex offer picturesque views of the city and natural areas, creating an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility.

The complex offers its residents luxurious amenities, including two swimming pools - for adults and children, which will allow the whole family to enjoy outdoor recreation. For active residents, there are both outdoor and indoor gyms, as well as a sauna for relaxation after a workout. Green lounge areas with cozy gazebos will be a great place to relax and meet friends. Built-in kitchens with modern appliances, including a hob, oven, refrigerator and washing machine, create additional comfort.

Extra opportunities

Installments:

Studio — 20/50/30

1 bedroom — 20/45/5/30 (with payments within 2 years after delivery)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location of Greygate Residences provides quick access to key areas of the city. Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah are all just a few minutes away. It is an ideal location for those seeking the convenience and comfort of city life, while enjoying the quiet atmosphere of an upscale area. Major shopping and entertainment centers, as well as schools and medical facilities are also in close proximity, making the project an excellent choice for both families and professionals.