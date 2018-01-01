Luxury modern residence Volare with swimming pools, gardens and conference rooms close to Palm Jumeirah, Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €508,603

101–145 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Upper House — a new premium-segment residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Ellington Properties, specializing in design real estate. A skyscraper 31st floor will receive a privileged location in the central part of Dubai in the Jumeirah Lake Towers ( JLT ) area, next to the metro station and bus stops, beaches, shopping centers and golf courses. The residential complex will include stylish studios and apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 40 square meters. m to 130 square meters. m. All residences are offered with first-class decoration and built-in kitchen appliances. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will provide bright natural lighting for apartments. In addition, picturesque views of the Jumeirah Islands, lakes, golf courses and the stunning skyscrapers of the Dubai Marina area will open from them. Infrastructure: On each floor of the building there will be 14 residences. For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are provided, including: - pool; - gym; - private cinema; - spa with saunas; - areas for yoga. Location: Upper House, a residential skyscraper, will have a premium location in the popular Jumeirah Lake Towers ( JLT ) in the central part of the emirate, surrounded by social, transport and entertainment infrastructure, as well as picturesque lakes. At a distance of 10 minutes walk from Upper House there are many socially significant objects, among which: - supermarkets Choithrams, ZOOM and Big buy market; - F&B establishments: The Hamptons Cafe & Restaurant Jumeirah Islands, Nando's Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands and Caribou Coffee; - kindergarten Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC; - music schools Melodica Music & Dance School – JLT and Modern Music Show. For entertainment and attractions, Palm Jumeirah, the cult island of Palm Jumeirah, and the famous JBR Beach and Marina Beach with developed infrastructure and picturesque views, is just a 10-minute drive away, as well as a Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel.