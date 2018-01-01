  1. Realting.com
Luxury modern residence Volare with swimming pools, gardens and conference rooms close to Palm Jumeirah, Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

€190,997


About the complex

The residence features a 30-meter-long roof-top swimming pool and a kids' pool, a jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue area, a gym and a spa center, tropical gardens with a waterfall and children's playgrounds, conference rooms, a club and a golf course, a three-level parking, restaurants, shops, medical facilities.

Completion - 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Arjan.

  • Autodrome Dubai - 5 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • International airports - 18 minutes
