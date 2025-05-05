  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Mural Residence with an infinity pool and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Mural Residence with an infinity pool and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$672,133
14/04/2025
$670,303
13/04/2025
$670,697
12/04/2025
$673,201
11/04/2025
$688,413
10/04/2025
$691,218
09/04/2025
$694,695
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25708
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446374
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Mural is a residential project in Dubai Maritime City - more than just a place for life. It's a masterpiece of architectural art, where every detail is thought out with special attention, and every element reflects the idea of harmony between style, nature and comfort.

The project is inspired by the concept of "art in motion" and embodies refined aesthetics, modern architecture and perfect quality. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms impress with thought-out layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of endless Arabian Gulf and urban landscape. Interiors are made using premium materials and "Smart Home" technologies, and private terraces allow to enjoy every minute of coastal life. Duplexes and townhouses are also available.

Residents will be able to enjoy sea view infinity pools, a luxury spa complex, a modern fitness center and a private beach. Cozy designer lounge areas, inspired by art, green gardens and the promenade with the possibility of mooring a private yacht create the atmosphere of exclusivity and complete seclusion.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • fitness center
  • private beach
  • lounge areas
  • gardens

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50.

Features of the flats

Included: appliances, bathroom and interior design. Excluding movable furniture.

Advantages

High demand for real estate in the coastal area, the location prestige and the conceptual approach make the project attractive for investors from all over the world. Steady growth in value, high rent rates and exceptional liquidity are combined here.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the strategic location in Dubai Maritime City, you are just 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, 15 minutes from the international airport and just 5 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Road.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Binghatti AURORA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$192,758
Residential complex Greenridge
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,437
Residential complex Canal Crown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$555,890
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,61M
Residential complex River Island
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,118
You are viewing
Residential complex New Mural Residence with an infinity pool and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$672,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
Riverside by DAMAC Properties features uniquely designed townhouses inspired by the luxury of famous metropolises. Enjoy carefree living at the luxury Riverside Residences by DAMAC Properties, located in Dubai Investments Park. This project features 1,900 4-5 bedroom townhouses, each embodyi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$313,216
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, concierge service, a landscaped green area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground and a sports ground, around-the-clock security, a shopping mall. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Expo 2020 - 15 minutes Burj…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Exclusive apartments in Al Raha Lofts in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 7.4% in $)! Let's provide the investor catalog! The apartments are completely furnished! The complex is handed over! Infrastructure: general recreation area, pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports gro…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications