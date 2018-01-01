  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Ocean House is a short drive from Sheikh Zayed Street, providing easy access to the rest of Dubai. Dotted with several 5-star hotels, including the world-renowned Atlantis The Palm Dubai Hotel & Resort, it's no wonder that the Palm Jumeirah is a popular destination for enjoying life's finer pleasures. Award-winning restaurants serving various cuisines, luxurious spas, and popular nightclubs are reason enough never to leave the island. Thanks to the monorail, residents and guests can enjoy magnificent views as they travel from one part of the island to another.

Ocean House is an exquisite beachfront apartment community that defines the standard of elegance and excellence. Choosing this prestigious residence will give you direct access to a private beach, several upscale restaurants, and world-class entertainment.

Ocean House offers luxurious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The striking interior design and high-quality finishes will ensure a tranquil and contemporary living experience.

Amenities:

  • Infinity pool overlooking the beach
  • Changing cabins
  • Sun loungers on the pool terrace
  • Covered outdoor bar
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Children's playground
  • Zoned fitness studio
  • Yoga/Pilates studio
  • Large outdoor fitness area
  • Wine fridge
  • Living room for dining and meetings
  • Outdoor cigar terrace

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 92.0
Price per m², EUR 12,954
Apartment price, EUR 1,19M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 130.0
Price per m², EUR 11,071
Apartment price, EUR 1,44M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 163.0
Price per m², EUR 12,204
Apartment price, EUR 1,99M
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 29 000 m
Kindergarten 3 000 m
Underground 2 500 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 2 500 m
School 2 500 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
