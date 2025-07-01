  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
;
22
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32601
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,44M
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,759
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$547,945
Townhouse Jouri Hills 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,37M
Villa Yas Riva
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
You are viewing
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$19,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
MAG MEWS Mansions – Elevated Villa Living in MBR City, Dubai. Modern Architecture. Gated Privacy. Uncompromising Quality. 5 Bedroom Villas & Signature Mansions | Handover: Q4 2026 Project Overview: MAG MEWS Mansions is an ultra-premium residential community in the heart of Mohamm…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
Area 294–532 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Arada, founded in 2017. headquartered in the UAE, is the fastest growing progressive developer in the region.  Arada was created to build areas and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire people. Arada houses have exceptional design and the best in their class amenities - and all a…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Show all Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications