FashionZ Residences

About the complex

FashionZ | Bay view and community view
Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Description

Starting price: 1,367,000 AED

Payment Plan:
65 During construction
35 upon completion

Date of completion: July 2026.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
65
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€237,737
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning. The complex also features a sauna and retail shops. Payment plan: 40/60 3% - reservation 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days 10% - within 30 days of booking 10% within 120 days of booking 10% - within 180 days from booking date 60% - upon delivery. Location and nearby infrastructure In close proximity to all basic amenities: Easy access to the metro station Close to JAFZA Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates 20-30 minutes from airports.
New residence Q Gardens Loft with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€592,812
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances (gas cooktop, built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer, hood) Marble countertops LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, public transport stops and highways, 25 minutes from the international airport. Dubai Marina - 8 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
ONE CRESCENT
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
One Crescent will be located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, which is the man-made island designed in the shape of a palm tree with a 3-mile trunk and fronds. The development will boast easy road connections to a number of entertainment activities. Travel time to Dubai Marina will take less than 25 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Business Bay will be reachable within 45 minutes. Residents of One Crescent will benefit from a wide choice of fashionable restaurants located in the surroundings, including Moana Seafood Restaurant, LAO Dubai, Mekong Restaurant at Anantara and more. Travel time from One Crescent to Atlantis will take about 5 minutes, while Nakheel Mall and The View at The Palm Tower, which offers 360-degree views of the Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the Dubai skyline, will take 15-minutes by car. Becoming an owner of a one-of-a-kind residence in One Crescent will allow you to experience a unique resort-like lifestyle beyond comparison, with easy access to key locations on Palm Jumeirah and the rest of the emirate. The limited number of residences, luxury amenities offered within the territory of the oceanfront development, as well as membership in a prestigious golf course will be appreciated by anyone who values luxury, craftsmanship, privacy and comfort.
