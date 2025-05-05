  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence LUM1NAR with swimming pools close to the beach and Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$409,519
;
14
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

LUM1NAR is an innovative residential complex from Object One located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area in Dubai. There are 196 1-bedroom apartments available for purchase. Each has a spacious layout. Softly glowing from within, frosted glass panels fill the rooms with a shimmering glow. Glares of light envelop the entire room and create intricate patterns and an atmosphere of magic. At your disposal are luxurious spa centers, vibrant children's playgrounds, modern fitness rooms, a prayer room, a smart home system, a Daikin air conditioning and purification system, a games room with PlayStation, VR and much more.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Equipped kitchens with modern appliances;
  • Attention to detail in the interior;
  • Smart home system;
  • Prayer room;
  • Picturesque parks;
  • Gym;
  • Swimming pools for adults and children;
  • BBQ area;
  • Outdoor children's play area;
  • Children's playroom;
  • Outdoor yoga lounge;
  • Sauna;
  • Game room;
  • Open kitchen and dining area.
Advantages

Installments (60/40):

  • 10% - reservation;
  • 10% - down payment;
  • 10% - first payment (November 2024);
  • 10% - second payment (May 2025);
  • 10% - third payment (November 2025);
  • 10% - fourth payment (May 2026);
  • 40% - at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).
Location and nearby infrastructure

Strategically located in JVT, one of Dubai's most prestigious areas, LUM1NAR Towers provides easy access to all key locations in the city:

  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 9 minutes;
  • Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course – 15 minutes;
  • Circle Mall shopping center – 15 minutes;
  • Mall of the Emirates shopping center – 15 minutes;
  • Dubai Hills Mall – 17 minutes;
  • The Walk JBR - 20 minutes;
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes;
  • Motiongate Theme Park – 25 minutes;
  • Legoland Dubai – 27 minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

