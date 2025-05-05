Residential complex New residence LUM1NAR with swimming pools close to the beach and Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE

LUM1NAR is an innovative residential complex from Object One located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area in Dubai. There are 196 1-bedroom apartments available for purchase. Each has a spacious layout. Softly glowing from within, frosted glass panels fill the rooms with a shimmering glow. Glares of light envelop the entire room and create intricate patterns and an atmosphere of magic. At your disposal are luxurious spa centers, vibrant children's playgrounds, modern fitness rooms, a prayer room, a smart home system, a Daikin air conditioning and purification system, a games room with PlayStation, VR and much more.

Equipped kitchens with modern appliances;

Attention to detail in the interior;

Smart home system;

Prayer room;

Picturesque parks;

Gym;

Swimming pools for adults and children;

BBQ area;

Outdoor children's play area;

Children's playroom;

Outdoor yoga lounge;

Sauna;

Game room;

Open kitchen and dining area.

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments (60/40):

10% - reservation;

10% - down payment;

10% - first payment (November 2024);

10% - second payment (May 2025);

10% - third payment (November 2025);

10% - fourth payment (May 2026);

40% - at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Strategically located in JVT, one of Dubai's most prestigious areas, LUM1NAR Towers provides easy access to all key locations in the city: