  2. United Arab Emirates
  Tourist complex Luxury Duplex Townhouses by Fairmont in Al Marjan Island, RAK

Tourist complex Luxury Duplex Townhouses by Fairmont in Al Marjan Island, RAK

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
$2,62M
ID: 27632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Fairmont-Branded Duplex Townhouses on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a rapidly rising destination known for its luxurious beachfront lifestyle and growing global attention, especially with the upcoming Wynn Resort & Casino. Nestled along the island’s pristine shoreline, the Fairmont-branded duplex townhouses offer a rare combination of privacy, space, and direct access to the sea, perfectly suited for high-end family living or discerning investors.

These 3-bedroom duplex townhouses are thoughtfully designed across two spacious levels, providing a villa-like living experience with the elegance of branded hospitality. Each home features generous living areas, large bedrooms, modern kitchens, and outdoor spaces such as private gardens or terraces, offering both indoor comfort and seamless outdoor living just steps from the beach.

Managed by the world-renowned Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, residents enjoy a resort-style lifestyle with access to concierge, housekeeping, valet, and in-residence dining. This level of hospitality brings unparalleled convenience, making everyday living feel like a permanent vacation.

Located just minutes from Ras Al Khaimah’s major entertainment and commercial zones, the townhouses are ideally positioned. Reach the Wynn Casino in under 5 minutes, Al Hamra Mall in 10 minutes, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in 15 minutes, and Dubai in less than 1 hour, ensuring that leisure, shopping, and travel are always within easy reach.

Residents of the Fairmont duplex community benefit from a full suite of lifestyle amenities, including private beach access, a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pools, lush landscaped pathways, kids’ play zones, and 24/7 security. The development blends luxury and functionality, delivering a secure and family-friendly environment.

Whether you're looking for a permanent home, holiday escape, or income-generating asset, these branded townhouses offer excellent value. With a flexible 60/40 payment plan, handover in Q4 2028, and professional property management by Fairmont, owners can expect strong rental demand, capital appreciation, and long-term quality assurance.

The townhouses for sale in Al Marjan Island represent a limited and high-value opportunity in one of the UAE’s most promising investment zones. With beachfront access, global brand prestige, and long-term growth potential, this is your chance to secure a truly exceptional property in Ras Al Khaimah.


RKT-00023

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
