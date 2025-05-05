  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,482
14/04/2025
$186,324
13/04/2025
$186,433
12/04/2025
$187,129
11/04/2025
$191,358
10/04/2025
$192,138
09/04/2025
$193,105
08/04/2025
$192,984
06/04/2025
$193,097
05/04/2025
$191,337
04/04/2025
$193,895
03/04/2025
$196,046
02/04/2025
$195,632
01/04/2025
$195,189
30/03/2025
$187,216
29/03/2025
$188,616
28/03/2025
$189,306
27/03/2025
$188,642
26/03/2025
$188,524
25/03/2025
$187,881
24/03/2025
$187,245
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23310
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2416680
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Güzel Towers is a project in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle in Dubai. This unique residential complex includes two magnificent high-rise towers. Modern architecture coupled with refined design and harmony of nature create the ideal space for life, where luxury and comfort become a part of your everyday life. Studios and apartments with 102 bedrooms are available. All the flats are fully furnished and built using premium materials. Every corner of these residences is thought out to the last detail to provide residents with cozy and elegant feeling. Spacious living rooms, full of natural light due to floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchen with high-quality appliances, and stylish bathrooms with sophisticated elements create the atmosphere, making you want to live in.

The central element of the project is the wonderful swimming pool with crystal-clear water, surrounded by greenery. This oasis is ideal for recreation in the comfortable lounge areas. There are also modern barbecue areas, where you can spend time with your friends and family. For active and healthy living, the complex offers a top-notch fitness center with advanced equipment and a jogging track, ideal for morning runs or evening walks. There is a kids' playground, where children can have a good time safely. You can relax in the luxury jacuzzi and spa area, created for maximum comfort and rejuvenescence after a long day.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • jogging track
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • jacuzzi and spa

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 80/20.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is one of the most sought-after and prospective areas in Dubai, which combines tranquility of country life and proximity to modern urban facilities ideally. Here, in the city center, there are residential complexes, including villas and apartments, ensuring comfortable and safe living for families and professionals. The area is the perfect choice for families. There is everything necessary for comfortable life here: parks, kids' playgrounds, and lounge areas. Moreover, the area offers well-developed infrastructure with shops, cafes, restaurants, fitness centers, and medical facilities, making everyday life really comfortable. There are also sports complexes, barbecue areas, water parks and infinity pools in JVT, ensuring variable activities and comfort for residents. Prices for accommodation grow with increase in demand for real estate, making it attractive for investment.

  • JLT - 13 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 22 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 35 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Intl Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,138
Residential complex New high-rise Sky Tower Residence with a pool, a garden and a restaurant close to the canal, in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$734,690
Residential complex New Selene Beach Residences with a lagoon, a swimming pool and parks, Al Seanneeah, Dubai, UAE
Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$580,250
Residential complex Marina Star — new residence by Condor with a swimming pool and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,99M
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$700,131
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,482
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Dolce Vita — luxury residential complex and hotel by Vincitore with a golf club in the heart of Arjan, Dubai
Residential complex Dolce Vita — luxury residential complex and hotel by Vincitore with a golf club in the heart of Arjan, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$360,830
The residence features a landscaped green area with a fountains and a lounge, a tropical swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi and a kids' pool, panoramic views, a golf club, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center with a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, shops and a parking. Completion - Ju…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CLOUD TOWERS
Residential complex CLOUD TOWERS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,535
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 29
Area 87 m²
1 real estate object 1
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Cloud Tower Apartment with 1 bedroom and an amazing interior design concept. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence Riwa at MJL with a panoramic view in the exclusive green area of Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riwa at MJL with a panoramic view in the exclusive green area of Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,67M
We offer spacious and luminous apartments with a view of Burj Al Arab. The residence features large green areas, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a swimming pool. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Shaikh Zayed Road - 2 minutes Mall …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications