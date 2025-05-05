Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Güzel Towers is a project in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle in Dubai. This unique residential complex includes two magnificent high-rise towers. Modern architecture coupled with refined design and harmony of nature create the ideal space for life, where luxury and comfort become a part of your everyday life. Studios and apartments with 102 bedrooms are available. All the flats are fully furnished and built using premium materials. Every corner of these residences is thought out to the last detail to provide residents with cozy and elegant feeling. Spacious living rooms, full of natural light due to floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchen with high-quality appliances, and stylish bathrooms with sophisticated elements create the atmosphere, making you want to live in.

The central element of the project is the wonderful swimming pool with crystal-clear water, surrounded by greenery. This oasis is ideal for recreation in the comfortable lounge areas. There are also modern barbecue areas, where you can spend time with your friends and family. For active and healthy living, the complex offers a top-notch fitness center with advanced equipment and a jogging track, ideal for morning runs or evening walks. There is a kids' playground, where children can have a good time safely. You can relax in the luxury jacuzzi and spa area, created for maximum comfort and rejuvenescence after a long day.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

jogging track

kids' playground

barbecue area

jacuzzi and spa

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 80/20.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is one of the most sought-after and prospective areas in Dubai, which combines tranquility of country life and proximity to modern urban facilities ideally. Here, in the city center, there are residential complexes, including villas and apartments, ensuring comfortable and safe living for families and professionals. The area is the perfect choice for families. There is everything necessary for comfortable life here: parks, kids' playgrounds, and lounge areas. Moreover, the area offers well-developed infrastructure with shops, cafes, restaurants, fitness centers, and medical facilities, making everyday life really comfortable. There are also sports complexes, barbecue areas, water parks and infinity pools in JVT, ensuring variable activities and comfort for residents. Prices for accommodation grow with increase in demand for real estate, making it attractive for investment.