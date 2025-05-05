Residential complex New TETR1S Residence with swimming pools, gardens and a lounge area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Tetris Tower is located in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and offers its future owners and investors the ideal combination of elegant architecture and carefully thought-out design. The high-rise building, consisting of 20 floors, includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The modern apartments are built using high-quality materials and equipped with advanced energy-efficient systems. Spacious open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and stylish interiors create cozy and exquisite atmosphere. Modern kitchen with elegant solutions, modern bathrooms and smart layout, allowing to take full advantage of the space, are waiting for you.

The project offers an impressive range of amenities, which ensure comfort and stylish way of life. Tetris Tower includes two swimming pools: one pool is on the roof and has a wonderful lounge area with a breathtaking view of the city, another pool is more private and ideal for relaxation after a long day. For those, who like active lifestyle, there is a fully equipped gym. There is also a multifunctional event room, stylish landscaped garden for walks and and recreation outdoors.

Amenities:

swimming pools (including a roof-top pool)

lounge area

gardens

gym

multifunctional room

kids' playground

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential project. It's notable for its convenient location, ensuring quick access to the main highways. facilitating getting around the city. Infrastructure of the area is well developed. There are shops, restaurants, parks and schools here, making it attractive for families. JVC is known for its low building density, creating comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the area is actively developing, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate price increase.