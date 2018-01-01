  1. Realting.com
  New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€666,941
About the complex

The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.

The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 41.7% - 1 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 2 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 20% construction
  • 8.3% - 40% construction
  • 8.3% - 60% completion
  • 8.3% - 100% completion
  • 4.2% - 6 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 12 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 18 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 24 months from completion.
Features of the flats Layout options:

1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.

2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.

Advantages

Interest-free installments until 2027.

0% tax on purchases and sales.

Yield up to 18% per year from renting.

Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

  • 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
  • 25 minutes from EXPO-2021
  • 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
Dubai, UAE

New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€666,941
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€400,000
Completion date: 2027
Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Greens by Damac Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 60% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,147 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Amusement park Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Running & Cycling area Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Institute & School Tennis court Garden Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai Sports City – 10 mins Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 20 mins Downtown Dubai – 25 mins Jumeirah Beach – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Binghatti House — new residence by Binghatti with a swimming pool and a business center in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Binghatti House — new residence by Binghatti with a swimming pool and a business center in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€200,138
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a barbecue area, cafes and restaurants, a parking, a business center. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from schools and hospitals, 15 minutes fro Mall of Emirates. Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€363,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,284 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Study room Dressing Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Supermarket & Shopping area Spa & Sauna room Sports court Garden School & Institute Running, Cycling & Jogging track Fitness centre 24/7 Security Changing room Ample parking spaces Indoor games Cabanas Baja Shelf Sports court Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Downtown Dubai – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
