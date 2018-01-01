Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

The project is a complex with infrastructure and 4-5 bedroom townhouses, in the style of Maltese and Mediterranean culture and architecture. The townhouses are surrounded by azure lagoons, white sandy beaches and tropical plants.

Convenient payment plan:

20% - prepayment,

60% - during construction,

20% - at the time of delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: café, supermarket, 24-hour security, wellness centre, water attractions, yoga area, VR park, and floating flower market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The DAMAC Lagoons area is few minutes from DAMAC Hills, a world-class golf community that offers its residents access to activities such as golf, wave pool, equestrian club, petting farm, fishing lake, skate park, sports fields and much more.

Nearest shopping centres are First Avenue Mall (5 minutes), City Centre Me'aisem (10 minutes), Cityland Mall (8 minutes) and Mall of the Emirates (25 minutes).

The nearest medical centres are Prime Medical Centre (5 minutes), Aster Medical Centre (8 minutes), Mediclinic Parkview Hospital (10 minutes) and NMC Royal Hospital (15 minutes).

Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.