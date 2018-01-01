  1. Realting.com
  Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€706,000
;
4
About the complex

The project is a complex with infrastructure and 4-5 bedroom townhouses, in the style of Maltese and Mediterranean culture and architecture. The townhouses are surrounded by azure lagoons, white sandy beaches and tropical plants.

Convenient payment plan:

20% - prepayment,

60% - during construction,

20% - at the time of delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: café, supermarket, 24-hour security, wellness centre, water attractions, yoga area, VR park, and floating flower market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The DAMAC Lagoons area is few minutes from DAMAC Hills, a world-class golf community that offers its residents access to activities such as golf, wave pool, equestrian club, petting farm, fishing lake, skate park, sports fields and much more.

Nearest shopping centres are First Avenue Mall (5 minutes), City Centre Me'aisem (10 minutes), Cityland Mall (8 minutes) and Mall of the Emirates (25 minutes).

The nearest medical centres are Prime Medical Centre (5 minutes), Aster Medical Centre (8 minutes), Mediclinic Parkview Hospital (10 minutes) and NMC Royal Hospital (15 minutes).

Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Apartment building 3BR | ORB Tower | District One
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,29M
Residential complex New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,26M
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns
Dubai, UAE
from
€616,000
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
from
€276,416
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€369,400
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also a modern gymnasium, market, kindergarten and school, children's aquapark, café, and snack bar. Advantages When buying a villa or townhouse, you can expect a return on investment of 5-5.7%, depends on a type of property purchased. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there are lakes for fishing and boating, a beach, a park, sports fields, swimming pools, cinemas, and restaurants which are also available to residents of the complex. The Trump World Golf Club Dubai-18 Hole Golf Course has been built here at Damac Hills 2. The course, a championship standard, was designed by golf star Tiger Woods. The complex is located in close proximity to the Umm Suqeim Highway, providing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away. The city centre is 25 minutes away by car. New Mart and Spinneys supermarkets are a 25-minute drive away. Carrefour Hypermarket is a 30-minute drive away. Medclinic Arabian Ranches is not far from Zinnia. Residents here can benefit from all kinds of medical services. Mediclinic Parkview is also close by.
Residential complex New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€320,049
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. Some apartments have private swimming pools. The residence in the classical Italian style features an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a conference room, a co-working area, shops, landscaped green areas, cascading fountains, a meditation deck, a kids' playground, lounge areas, a library and a games room, restaurants, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, a gym, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a sauna and a steam bath, sports grounds. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitted wardrobes High ceilings European appliances Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near highways, 2 minutes away from a new metro station. Autodrome - 5 minutes Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes Polo club - 8 minutes Dubai Marina - 12 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Residential complex DAMAC Safa One — apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Residential complex DAMAC Safa One — apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€726,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand which is responsible for the design of the premises. The design is based on a variety of emeralds and diamonds, as well as exotic flowers and plants. The complex has elegant and spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments. Some apartments have private swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a clubhouse, cafés and restaurants. Two unique swimming pools are stylised as natural white sand beaches. Also, the project includes a tropical island with birds - a one-of-a-kind rooftop ecosystem. Equipped with landscaped gardens and plants, cafés and restaurants. The state-of-the-art climate control system makes it possible to launch artificial tropical rain at certain times of the day and give visitors an experience unlike any other in the world. Location and nearby infrastructure The Safa One complex is located in the city centre. The units offer views of Safa Park, the World Islands and Bulgari Island on one side, and the mesmerising beauty of the Burj el Arab Hotel, the Palm Islands and Atlantis Hotel on the other side.
