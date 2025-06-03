Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments ESSENL1FE with two swimming pools and commercial premises, JVT, Dubai, UAE

ESSENL1FE by Object 1 is the unique project, giving a new meaning to modern accommodation in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. ESSENL1FE embodies the idea of the oasis in the city: luxury is combined with comfort here, and every detail is thought out to create the atmosphere of tranquility and harmony.

The project offers accommodation with premium finishing and fully furnished apartments, which satisfy the highest quality standards. The features of ESSENL1FE are underlined by the unique amenities, including a lagoon-style swimming pool with a sandy beach, a roof-top infinity pool with a view of the city and a spacious event room, ideal for meetings and recreation.

The building has thought-out infrastructure:

number of stories: B+G+5P+23F+R

commercial spaces: retail shops and offices (RETAIL 1-4, OFFICE 1-10), making the project ideal not only for life, but for business too.

Every aspect of ESSENL1FE was created with account taken of the requirements of a modern citizen, who aims for balance between active life and secluded relaxation.

Amenities:

lagoon-style swimming pool

roof-top infinity pool

event room

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in District 3, Jumeirah Village Triangle.