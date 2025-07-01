  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai

Residential complex Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$354,672
5
ID: 27084
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai.

Crystal Lagoon, Urban Promenades & Mediterranean Architecture in MBR City.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q3 2026 (Phase 4)

Project Overview:

Azizi Riviera is a massive master-planned waterfront community by Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Meydan / MBR City – just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall.

Inspired by the French Riviera, the development features:

  • A 2.7 km swimmable crystal lagoon.

  • Promenades with cafés, shops, and restaurants.

  • Landscaped parks, jogging trails, and social zones.

  • 75 mid-rise buildings with 16,000+ units total.

  • Central boulevard, cycling tracks, pet areas, and more.

With Phase 4 now 87% complete, Riviera is ideal for buyers seeking vibrant urban living combined with waterfront ambiance.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

  • Studios ~ 41 m² from 305.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 565.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 940.000€

Payment Plan: 20% booking – 50% during construction – 30% on handover
Handover (Phase 4): Expected Q3 2026.
 

Key Features & Amenities:

  • Mediterranean architectural style.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows & open balconies.

  • Infinity pools, gyms, yoga decks.

  • BBQ areas, bocce courts, playgrounds.

  • Dog parks, gardens & cycling trails.

  • Retail boulevard with over 200 outlets.

  • 24/7 security, concierge & covered parking.

Prime Location – Meydan / Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR)

  • 🚗 7 mins to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa

  • 🚗 5 mins to Meydan Racecourse & Meydan One Mall

  • 🚗 15 mins to DXB International Airport

  • Easy access to Al Khail Rd, Sheikh Zayed Rd & Meydan Road

  • Near international schools, hospitals & hotels

  • No metro yet (private car/taxi suggested)

Ideal For:

  • Property investors looking for short-term rental (Airbnb) potential.

  • Buyers wanting lagoon-front living at accessible prices.

  • Families or couples who value community amenities & walkable design.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

