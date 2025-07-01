Residential complex Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai

Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai.
Crystal Lagoon, Urban Promenades & Mediterranean Architecture in MBR City.
Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q3 2026 (Phase 4)
Project Overview:
Azizi Riviera is a massive master-planned waterfront community by Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Meydan / MBR City – just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall.
Inspired by the French Riviera, the development features:
A 2.7 km swimmable crystal lagoon.
Promenades with cafés, shops, and restaurants.
Landscaped parks, jogging trails, and social zones.
75 mid-rise buildings with 16,000+ units total.
Central boulevard, cycling tracks, pet areas, and more.
With Phase 4 now 87% complete, Riviera is ideal for buyers seeking vibrant urban living combined with waterfront ambiance.
Prices & Sizes (approx.)
Studios ~ 41 m² from 305.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 565.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 940.000€
Payment Plan: 20% booking – 50% during construction – 30% on handover
Handover (Phase 4): Expected Q3 2026.
Key Features & Amenities:
Mediterranean architectural style.
Floor-to-ceiling windows & open balconies.
Infinity pools, gyms, yoga decks.
BBQ areas, bocce courts, playgrounds.
Dog parks, gardens & cycling trails.
Retail boulevard with over 200 outlets.
24/7 security, concierge & covered parking.
Prime Location – Meydan / Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR)
🚗 7 mins to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa
🚗 5 mins to Meydan Racecourse & Meydan One Mall
🚗 15 mins to DXB International Airport
Easy access to Al Khail Rd, Sheikh Zayed Rd & Meydan Road
Near international schools, hospitals & hotels
No metro yet (private car/taxi suggested)
Ideal For:
Property investors looking for short-term rental (Airbnb) potential.
Buyers wanting lagoon-front living at accessible prices.
Families or couples who value community amenities & walkable design.