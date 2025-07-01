Residential complex Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai

Azizi Riviera – French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Living in Dubai.

Crystal Lagoon, Urban Promenades & Mediterranean Architecture in MBR City.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q3 2026 (Phase 4)

Project Overview:

Azizi Riviera is a massive master-planned waterfront community by Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Meydan / MBR City – just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall.

Inspired by the French Riviera, the development features:

A 2.7 km swimmable crystal lagoon.

Promenades with cafés, shops, and restaurants.

Landscaped parks, jogging trails, and social zones.

75 mid-rise buildings with 16,000+ units total.

Central boulevard, cycling tracks, pet areas, and more.

With Phase 4 now 87% complete, Riviera is ideal for buyers seeking vibrant urban living combined with waterfront ambiance.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

Studios ~ 41 m² from 305.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 565.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 940.000€

Payment Plan: 20% booking – 50% during construction – 30% on handover

Handover (Phase 4): Expected Q3 2026.



Key Features & Amenities:

Mediterranean architectural style.

Floor-to-ceiling windows & open balconies.

Infinity pools, gyms, yoga decks.

BBQ areas, bocce courts, playgrounds.

Dog parks, gardens & cycling trails.

Retail boulevard with over 200 outlets.

24/7 security, concierge & covered parking.

Prime Location – Meydan / Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR)

🚗 7 mins to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa

🚗 5 mins to Meydan Racecourse & Meydan One Mall

🚗 15 mins to DXB International Airport

Easy access to Al Khail Rd , Sheikh Zayed Rd & Meydan Road

Near international schools, hospitals & hotels

No metro yet (private car/taxi suggested)

Ideal For: