  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$132,921
;
14
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Tavora Residences is a modern project, the real embodiment of comfort, style and prospective investment.

The complex is a low-rise building. High building standards ensure durability and comfort, and the strategic location and unique layouts will open massive opportunities for rental income. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available.

The complex offers you wonderful conditions for recreation and active lifestyle. You can refresh in the swimming pool and enjoy sunlight at the cozy terrace. And for sports fans, there is a fully equipped gym. For those, who are looking for harmony and internal equilibrium, there is a specially equipped yoga studio. You can come together with your loved ones and friends at the barbecue area and enjoy rubbing shoulders in the evening, and the landscaped lounge areas create the serene and secluded atmosphere. For families and those, who appreciate comfort, there are separate spaces for communication and recreation.

This project has numerous advantages, making it especially attractive for investors and those, who are looking for comfortable accommodation. Low barrier of entry opens doors to a wide range of buyers, and the most advantageous prices for a square meter allow to invest with minimum expense and to get high return. Quality finishing and reliable construction ensure durability, safety and comfort.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool and sunny terrace
  • fully equipped gym
  • yoga studio for physical and mental balance
  • BBQ area
  • landscaped lounge areas
  • family spaces for communication

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 40/60

Features of the flats

Partly furnished apartments (built-in wardrobes, turnkey bathrooms and kitchens)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just 16 minutes drive away from the famous Downtown Dubai, Dubai mall and majestic Burj Khalifa, the property ideally combines convenience of urban life with home comfort. The nearest metro station is just 10 minutes away, ensuring quick and comfortable access to the key areas of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

